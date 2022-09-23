Broome County Suicide Prevention Coalition hosts “Chalk the Walk, Have the Talk” art gallery

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Suicide Prevention Coalition, or B.C. SAFE hosted a gallery opening of this years “Chalk the Walk, Have the Talk” art exhibit at the Broome County Public Library, displaying this years chalk art.

Dozens of drawings from members of our community have been put on display for an art contest, with categories like most inspiring message, best use of color, and most imaginative.

Earlier this month, B.C. SAFE hosted the community art campaign focused on suicide prevention awareness, where members all over our community decorated the streets with these messages of love and acceptance.

12 NEWS spoke with Heidi Mikeska, a family systems coordinator and the runner of B.C. SAFE about the event and the message they are trying to spread.

“We have to show people that this means something that we can talk about mental health, we can talk about wellness and talk about how it is okay to not be okay and get some help.” said Heidi Mikeska.

She also stated the importance of being willing to reach out to friends and loved ones that you know are struggling.

“The other part of it is have the talk. Be willing to talk about suicide, be willing to talk about mental health because the more we talk about it the less scary it becomes, and it becomes more normalized in our community and people can get help.”

An award ceremony took place at the end of the event, where B.C. SAFE leaders announced the winner of this years contest, along with closing remarks on suicide prevention awareness.

The art will be on display at the Broome County Public Library for the rest of September.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.