Chilly first day of fall!

Tonight: Lake effect rain. Some graupel possible inside heavier downpours. Breezy and chilly. Low: 38-45

Friday: 40% chance of lake effect rain showers. Some clearing is possible later in the afternoon. Breezy and cool. High: 46-54

Friday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Areas of fog and frost. Low: 33-39

Forecast Discussion:

Lake effect rain will develop tonight as some of the coldest air we’ve seen since the Spring settles south out of Canada. There may even be some graupel, you know, the Dippin Dots-type stuff that falls? Some downpours are possible but no issues are expected. Lows range in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Lake rain lingers through midday Friday, possibly even a bit longer depending on how cold the air gets and how favorable the lower atmosphere is. It will be windy and chilly with highs in the upper 40s over higher terrain to low 50s. Winds could gust to 25mph.

Chilly day Friday (WBNG)

Next weekend looks seasonable with highs in the 60s. Saturday will be the nicest of the days with sunshine expected. Clouds increase and so will the rain chances through Sunday. Scattered showers are likely by later in the day. Rain chances are around 70% Sunday.

A generally unsettled pattern settles next week with a broad trough of low pressure in the northeast. There appears to be at least a daily chance of some showers with temperatures a bit below average.

