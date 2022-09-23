A cold start to Fall

Patchy frost tonight!
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5am morning newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Frost Advisory for Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan Counties from 12 AM Saturday until 8 AM Saturday.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy. Windy, cool. High 50 (46-54)

Wind NW 10-20 G30 mph

Friday will be a chilly day. Mostly cloudy with early showers. Skies turn partly cloudy, but highs only climb

into the upper 40s and low 50s. The big question will be, “when do the skies clear out?”. With clear skies

tonight and light winds, there will be patchy frost.

High pressure means a return to sunshine Saturday. There will be a chill in the air with highs in the upper

50s and low 60s. Some showers could sneak in late Saturday night with mostly cloudy skies.

A low will give us mostly cloudy skies with showers Sunday. As this low drifts over southern Ontario and Quebec,

we’ll keep showers in the forecast into the new work week. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the 60s.

