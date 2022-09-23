Half and half weekend weather

Dry to start
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and chilly. Areas of frost. Low: 32-39

Saturday: Morning frost. Mostly sunny. High: 60-65

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Low: 44-49

Forecast Discussion:

A clear to partly cloudy night with some frosty spots is on the way. Lows will be in the 30s to near 40.

Frost is possible
Frost is possible(WBNG)

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be in the low 60s. A shower or two overnight is possible into Sunday morning.

Clouds increase and so will the rain chances through Sunday. Scattered showers are likely by afternoon. Rain chances are around 80% Sunday. A generally unsettled pattern settles next week with a broad trough of low pressure in the northeast. There appears to be at least a daily chance of some showers with temperatures a bit below average through most, if not all, of next week.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown warnings sent to 4 Binghamton properties over ‘havoc’ behavior
Court dismisses bankruptcy case involving Binghamton Plaza owners
Investigation underway after morning house fire in Windsor
Deshi Halal Bazzar
New grocery store opening soon on Washington Avenue in Endicott
Broome Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant graduates from FBI National Academy

Latest News

wbng
A cold start to Fall
Chilly day Friday
Chilly first day of fall!
wbng
Fall is (almost) here
HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE
Fall is coming in cool!