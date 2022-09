(WBNG) - Here are the scores from high school girls’ volleyball around the Southern Tier on Thursday, September 22:

Maine-Endwell - 3, Vestal - 1

Johnson City - 3, Binghamton - 1

Windsor - 0, Susquehanna Valley - 3

Chenango Forks - 0, Lansing - 3

Oneonta - 1, Owego - 3

Ithaca - 3, Corning - 2

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.