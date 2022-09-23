Kopernik to host 40th annual Astrofest next weekend

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Next Friday will be the start of the 40th annual Astrofest at Kopernik Observatory & Science Center.

Residents will be able to enjoy astrology workshops, talk exhibits, demonstrations and solar and nighttime observation.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Kelly Lepo from the Space Telescope Science Institute. Dr. Lepo will give a presentation on the James Webb Telescope.

Oct. 1 will also be International Observe the Moon Night which encourages observation, appreciation and understanding of the moon.

“We’re not always trying to turn people into astronomers or engineers, but it’s an opportunity to take some time to yourself and decide what you want to be,” said Executive Director of Kerpernik Drew Deskur.

Admission will be $6 for adults and $4 for students and seniors with a family max of $20.

