Kopernik to host 40th annual Astrofest next weekend

(Kayla Madison)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Next Friday will be the start of the 40th annual Astrofest at Kopernik Observatory & Science Center.

Residents will be able to enjoy astrology workshops, talk exhibits, demonstrations and solar and nighttime observation.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Kelly Lepo from the Space Telescope Science Institute. Dr. Lepo will give a presentation on the James Webb Telescope.

Oct. 1 will also be International Observe the Moon Night which encourages observation, appreciation and understanding of the moon.

“We’re not always trying to turn people into astronomers or engineers, but it’s an opportunity to take some time to yourself and decide what you want to be,” said Executive Director of Kerpernik Drew Deskur.

Admission will be $6 for adults and $4 for students and seniors with a family max of $20.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown warnings sent to 4 Binghamton properties over ‘havoc’ behavior
Court dismisses bankruptcy case involving Binghamton Plaza owners
Investigation underway after morning house fire in Windsor
Deshi Halal Bazzar
New grocery store opening soon on Washington Avenue in Endicott
Broome Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant graduates from FBI National Academy

Latest News

Did somebody say ice cream? Taste Buddies Ice Cream Shop opens up in Binghamton
Did somebody say ice cream? Taste Buddies Ice Cream Shop opens up in Binghamton
Lockheed Martin to produce additional 12 helicopters for Royal Australian Navy
Lockheed Martin to produce additional 12 helicopters for Royal Australian Navy
Organizers hold inaugural golf benefit for Soldier’s Wish in honor of late friend
Last year's winner of the Broome County Parks Scarecrow Contest featured M&Ms.
Broome County extends deadline to submit application for scarecrow contest