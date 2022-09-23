Lockheed Martin to produce additional 12 helicopters for Royal Australian Navy

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Lockheed Martin Corporation signed a $500 million contract with the U.S. Navy to provide 12 new Sikorsky MH-60R SEAHAWK® helicopters to the Royal Australian Navy.

This project will expand production for the 1,100 employees as the delivery is scheduled for mid-2025 and mid-2026.

With the U.S. Government’s Foreign Military Sales agreement, the new aircraft will add a third Romeo squadron to the RAN’s Fleet Air Arm.

The Royal Australian Navy was the first international navy to select the MH-60R helicopter in 2011 and has since accumulated more than 30,000 flight hours embarking on frigates, destroyers and supply ships. In the original contract in 2011, Lockheed Martin delivered 24 MH-60R helicopters in 2014 and 2015.

Naval Helicopter Programs Director Scott Breen Maritime said the reason the program is a continued success is due to their ability to deliver on time as well as the capabilities of the helicopters.

Lockheed Martin has been working on this type of air crafts for more than 40 years. More details can be found by following this link.

