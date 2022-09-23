Matthews Auto announces 4th Annual Walk-A-Thon; details here

AIS
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Matthews Auto announced its fourth Annual Matthews Walk-A-Thon for Oct. 1.

The walk-a-thon benefits 10 children’s charities in Binghamton, Syracuse, Rochester, Norwich and Schenectady, NY as well as Scranton, Pa.

The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Vestal Rail Trail starting at the Coal House on Stage Road. The walk will be held regardless of weather conditions. Walkers can also register and walk virtually.

The benefactors of the walk include GiGi’s Playhouse, Mom’s House, A Room to Heal, Lourdes Camp Hope for Kids, Handicapped Children’s Association, Chenango County Child Advocacy Center, Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital and University of Rochester-Golisano Children’s Hospital, Things of My Very Own and St. Joseph’s Center.

Matthews will donate $10 per mile for every mile walked by registered participants to the charity of their choice up to $100,000 and match cash donations up to $25,000.

For more details of the walk-a-thon and to register, go here.

