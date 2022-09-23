New grocery store opening soon on Washington Avenue in Endicott

By Luke Meade
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Work is already underway on Washington Ave in Endicott as a new grocery store is set to open up.

The new store, Deshi Halal Bazzar, will be opening at 18 Washington Ave, the site of the former citizen bank.

The site has housed a series of banks over the last 60 years but will now be home to the Bazzar, which will stock Indian and Pakistani food items.

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson says the store doesn’t have an opening date as of now, because they haven’t met the required approvals and don’t have permits yet.

Code is currently working with them at this time.

