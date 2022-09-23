Organizers hold inaugural golf benefit for Soldier’s Wish in honor of late friend

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In an effort to raise money to help aid active service members and veterans, NBT Insurance has teamed up with a local organization for a golfing tournament.

Sales Executive for NBT Insurance Jared O’Neill said in honor of his late co-worker Marty Dibble, the company has teamed with Soldier’s Wish Upstate New York to continue her mission of being an advocate for the veteran organization with the inaugural Marty Dibble Memorial Golf Tournament.

“Our veterans do need help and we should serve them because frankly, they served us what a great opportunity to be able to give back and thank each and every one of them for their service,” said O’Neill.

Dibble did not serve in the military but Ambassador of Soldier’s Wish Upstate New York Rob Backer said she was the first ambassador of the organization.

“We are grateful to continue the organization,” Backer said.

He said he wants to continue to honor her legacy by bringing awareness of veteran PTSD and giving them the resources they need.

All proceeds from the benefit will directly benefit Soldier’s Wish.

The tournament was held Friday.

