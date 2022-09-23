Pet of the Week: Meet Chenango the dog and Choo Choo the cat

Editor’s note: These animals may or may not still be available for adoption at time of broadcast.

Binghamton, NY (WBNG) - Meet adoptable pets from the Humane Society of Broome County, Chenango the dog and Choo Choo the cat.

Available pet for adoption at the Broome County Humane Society. (Broome County Humane Society)

“Come meet Chenango! This dapper man is about 1.5 years old, a hound mix and weighs about 50 pounds. Chenango is a local dog who came to BCHS from a cruelty situation. Since coming to BCHS, Chenango has been nothing but a big happy boy. He loves to go for long walks, enjoys is KONGS and meeting new people. Chenango has the cutest ears and the biggest smile it can be hard to imagine he didn’t have the best start to life. Here at BCHS, we try our best to give every dog the happy ending they deserve. So please help us find the perfect ending for this sweet and loving boy. He would do well with dog savvy kids and other dogs. Come meet him today!”

Available for adoption at the Broome County Humane Scoiety. (Broome County Humane Society)

“Hi, I’m Choo Choo and [I] came to the shelter with another cat named Minerva. We lived a pretty quiet life with our owner until health issues made it difficult for her to care for us. I am looking a little rough right now but lots of petting will get my coat shining again! As you can imagine the shelter is overwhelming for me sometimes so if you see me hanging out on one of the shelves I am just taking a breather. Please feel free to come over and give me some head and chin scratches- they are my very favorite part of the day! As a senior I love comfy beds and the staff here say they can see me hanging out on the couch watching TV with my new family once I get settled in. I do prefer pet savvy kids so when they pick me up I feel safe. [And], of course, I am litter box trained!!”

