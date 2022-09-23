Woman who called police on Black birdwatcher loses lawsuit against former employer

Amy Cooper, who appeared in a viral video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher, sued her...
Amy Cooper, who appeared in a viral video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher, sued her employer after the firm fired her.(Source: WPIX/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A white woman who called 911 on a Black birdwatcher has lost her discrimination case.

Investment firm Franklin Templeton fired Amy Cooper after video of the incident went viral. It tweeted that it would not tolerate racism.

The video showed Cooper walking her dog in New York’s Central Park in 2020.

The man asked her to follow a rule about leashing the animal, and she told police he was threatening her.

She sued her former employer over her termination, but a judge has ruled her dismissal was legal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockdown warnings sent to 4 Binghamton properties over ‘havoc’ behavior
Investigation underway after morning house fire in Windsor
Court dismisses bankruptcy case involving Binghamton Plaza owners
Investigators search Kirkwood home of federal judge whose son is accused of sex-related crimes
More than 2 dozen animals removed from farm following animal cruelty complaint

Latest News

Pahoa man Jason Freitas reels in 250-pound marlin off his kayak in South Kona.
Man reels in massive 250-pound marlin while on kayak
In this Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated...
US allows tech firms to boost internet access in Iran
Alex Jones testifies Thursday in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones to return to the stand in Connecticut next week
Super Cooper Saves the Day at Animal Adventure Park
Super Cooper Saves the Day at Animal Adventure Park
Matthews Auto announces 4th Annual Walk-A-Thon; details here