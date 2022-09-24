12 Sports Overtime: Week 3

(WBNG) - Check out all the high school football action from Week 3 of the 2022 football season with the 12 Sports Overtime!

Scores:

Maine-Endwell - 33, Chenango Forks - 21

Union-Endicott - 37, Elmira - 20

Vestal - 15, Corning - 12

Johnson City - 45, Owego - 34

Oneonta - 35, Chenango Valley - 6

Windsor - 6, Norwich - 28

Cowanesque Valley (Pa.) - 14, Waverly - 47

Tioga - 55, Bainbridge-Guilford - 6

Harpursville/Afton - 20, Deposit-Hancock - 12

Moravia - 66, Unadilla Valley - 22

Groton - 52, Unatego - 0

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.