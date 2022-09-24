12 Sports Overtime: Week 3
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) - Check out all the high school football action from Week 3 of the 2022 football season with the 12 Sports Overtime!
Scores:
Maine-Endwell - 33, Chenango Forks - 21
Union-Endicott - 37, Elmira - 20
Vestal - 15, Corning - 12
Johnson City - 45, Owego - 34
Oneonta - 35, Chenango Valley - 6
Windsor - 6, Norwich - 28
Cowanesque Valley (Pa.) - 14, Waverly - 47
Tioga - 55, Bainbridge-Guilford - 6
Harpursville/Afton - 20, Deposit-Hancock - 12
Moravia - 66, Unadilla Valley - 22
Groton - 52, Unatego - 0
