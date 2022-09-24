12 Sports Overtime: Week 3

By Jacob Russo and Jackson Neill
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - Check out all the high school football action from Week 3 of the 2022 football season with the 12 Sports Overtime!

Scores:

Maine-Endwell - 33, Chenango Forks - 21

Union-Endicott - 37, Elmira - 20

Vestal - 15, Corning - 12

Johnson City - 45, Owego - 34

Oneonta - 35, Chenango Valley - 6

Windsor - 6, Norwich - 28

Cowanesque Valley (Pa.) - 14, Waverly - 47

Tioga - 55, Bainbridge-Guilford - 6

Harpursville/Afton - 20, Deposit-Hancock - 12

Moravia - 66, Unadilla Valley - 22

Groton - 52, Unatego - 0

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court dismisses bankruptcy case involving Binghamton Plaza owners
Lockdown warnings sent to 4 Binghamton properties over ‘havoc’ behavior
Investigation underway after morning house fire in Windsor
Deshi Halal Bazzar
New grocery store opening soon on Washington Avenue in Endicott
Broome Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant graduates from FBI National Academy

Latest News

12 Sports Overtime Week 3 - Part 2
12 Sports Overtime Week 3 - Part 1
Maine-Endwell's Aleciyah Brodley (18) prepares to attempt a kill in the second set of a match...
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Vestal (girls’ volleyball)
The Johnson City volleyball team celebrates a point in the first set of a match against...
Highlights: Johnson City vs. Binghamton (girls’ volleyball)