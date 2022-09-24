Awesome Saturday!!! Not so Awesome Sunday......

Tonight: Clouds will be on the increase overnight. Winds 3 – 5mph out of the west southwest. Low: 49.

Sunday: Cloudy start with rain entering the area between 8:00am – 12:00pm. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with a rumble of thunder. Winds out of the south at 8 – 12mph gusting at 15 - 20mph. Chance of precipitation 80%. High: 63.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with scattered showers. Chance of precipitation 30% Low: 52

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late morning into the afternoon. Winds will be 8 – 12mph out of the southwest and could gust to 25mph. Chance of precipitation 30%. High: 62 Low: 46

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun with a chance for an afternoon shower. Chance of precipitation 30%. High: 57 Low: 46

Rain will move through the area on Sunday. (WBNG)

Discussion: We’ll see clouds on the increase overnight as a warm front moves into our area. Rain will move through the area on Sunday starting around 11:00am and be off and on throughout Sunday afternoon. The rain could be steady to heavy at times as the front passes through. Some places may see up to a quarter inch of rain or more if you see one of the heavier bands.

Monday will start off cloudy with showers moving in late morning into early afternoon. We’ll see temperatures in the lower 60s for our high.

The chance for rain continues Tuesday and Wednesday as well with a chance for afternoon showers both days.

The end of the week looks nice with a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.