‘The Cave’ speaks out against Mayor Kraham’s lockdown warnings

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Earlier this week, Mayor Jared Kraham announced his office issued warnings to what he said are four problem properties in Binghamton, one of those properties being The Cave Nightclub.

Friday, representatives from The Cave told 12 News they originally found out about the Lockdown warning from listening to reports on the radio and they have not received any form of notice from the city and are extremely surprised.

“It’s surprising because for my show for instance I’ve never had a single incident in the four years of being here its been like a very calm and enjoyable for I think everyone involved” said Cherry Blasé, Runner of drag shows at The Cave.

Cherry said she has not seen any violent behaviors inside of the establishment for more than three years. She said although they have not spoken to the mayor about the Lock down warning they will do what is needed to insure a safe environment.

“I have never had someone come up to me and tell me the feel unsafe here, but we will be working together to try to come up with better plans to make sure that like it is a safer experience in my show” said Cherry Blasé.

12 News has reached out to the Mayors office, and they said there have been multiple incidents reported by police at the establishment and all letters have been mailed out and should be delivered within the next few days.

