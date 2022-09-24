Did somebody say ice cream? Taste Buddies Ice Cream Shop opens up in Binghamton

Binghamton (WBNG) - A new ice cream place has set up shop in Binghamton.

Taste Buddies is owned by a mother-and-daughter duo who are dedicated to bringing family, friends and the community together.

Co-Owner Clare Axton told 12 News that the idea started 2 years ago when she and her daughter’s love for ice cream continued to grow.

“The community has been so welcoming to us since we opened up our doors on Saturday,” Axton said.

The business has deep ties to the family with the name coming from a previous business owned by a family member in Australia.

Axton herself is from England and brought a piece of home with her to share with the states.

The ice cream special is called the “99″; The special is a big flakey chocolate bar sticking out the top of an ice cream cone.

“We imported it here and we’re showing everybody what it’s like to have a ‘99′,” she told 12 News.

While the shop has only been open for a week she said Taste Buddies has already seen regulars who Axton said she has connected with.

“It makes us feel so good and so welcomed,” she said. “We’ve had too much fun actually, It’s been great.”

The ice cream shop plans on being open year-round this year to figure out what the community wants and likes.

It plans on having warm baked goods and drinks like cookies and hot chocolate to add a warm element to the winter months.

The new shop is open at 1217 Vestal Avenue in Binghamton.

To learn more you can visit their website

