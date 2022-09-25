Cannabis Career Summit offers residents the chance to network and explore the cannabis industry

Binghamton (WBNG) -- New York State Cannabis Connect hosted its “Catch a Cont@ct Career Summit” at Vision’s Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday.

The networking business said Binghamton is in a unique position to benefit from both the agricultural and retail ends of the cannabis industry. It states there is an abundance of transferable skills needed.

The cannabis industry includes more than just agriculture and retail. Some other career paths include engineering, bio-chemistry and security.

The summit included vendor booths, networking opportunities and guest speakers. A video message from Mayor Jared Kraham was played and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo shared a few words.

“Ninety percent of what you are doing is networking,” Lupardo said. “This is the perfect time to really get the lay of the land and prepare for where you want to be in this industry.”

To learn more about the summit or about New York State Cannabis Connect you can click here.

