Unsettled weather early this week

Ian rain next weekend?
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: A few scattered showers around. Low: 49-54

Monday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of scattered showers and perhaps a storm. High: 60-65

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 46-52

Forecast Discussion:

A trough of low pressure settles into the northeast and Great Lakes through midweek and we expect cool weather with a daily chance of some showers. None of the day will be washouts from this standpoint. Highs each day Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid 60 and highs on Wednesday may only stay in the 50s.

High pressure from Canada settles in late week and brings some dry weather. Highs Thursday and Friday will be a bit below average with the cool air mass.

Saturday and Sunday we’ll be monitoring carefully as moisture from Ian will be working northward from the southeastern US. The extent and location of the rain is still in question; the strength and location of the aforementioned high pressure a pivotal defense mechanism from the tropical moisture. If the high holds, it squashes the heaviest rain south. If it slides east, the return flow around it could usher some heavy rain into the northeast. Download the WBNG STORMTRACK 12 weather app for updates this week.

Could we see Ian's rain?
Could we see Ian's rain?(WBNG)

At this point in the week it appears that we will miss any significant impact from the storm, but as we’ve learned in the past, ALL tropical systems need to be monitored for potential local impacts.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘The Cave’ speaks out against Mayor Kraham’s lockdown warnings
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Norwich's Braden Hagenbuch runs the football in the second quarter of a game against Windsor.
12 Sports Overtime: Week 3
Deshi Halal Bazzar
New grocery store opening soon on Washington Avenue in Endicott
Maine-Endwell's Adam DeSantis
1st & 12: Adam DeSantis

Latest News

Rain will move through the area on Sunday.
Awesome Saturday!!! Not so Awesome Sunday......
Frost is possible
Half and half weekend weather
wbng
A cold start to Fall
Chilly day Friday
Chilly first day of fall!