Unsettled weather early this week

Tonight: A few scattered showers around. Low: 49-54

Monday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of scattered showers and perhaps a storm. High: 60-65

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 46-52

Forecast Discussion:

A trough of low pressure settles into the northeast and Great Lakes through midweek and we expect cool weather with a daily chance of some showers. None of the day will be washouts from this standpoint. Highs each day Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid 60 and highs on Wednesday may only stay in the 50s.

High pressure from Canada settles in late week and brings some dry weather. Highs Thursday and Friday will be a bit below average with the cool air mass.

Saturday and Sunday we’ll be monitoring carefully as moisture from Ian will be working northward from the southeastern US. The extent and location of the rain is still in question; the strength and location of the aforementioned high pressure a pivotal defense mechanism from the tropical moisture. If the high holds, it squashes the heaviest rain south. If it slides east, the return flow around it could usher some heavy rain into the northeast. Download the WBNG STORMTRACK 12 weather app for updates this week.

Could we see Ian's rain? (WBNG)

At this point in the week it appears that we will miss any significant impact from the storm, but as we’ve learned in the past, ALL tropical systems need to be monitored for potential local impacts.

