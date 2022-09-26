3 charged with attempted murder after Johnson City break-in

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department announced three people were arrested in connection to an attempted murder that occurred in the village last week.

Johnson City Police said before 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers responded to a location on Endicott avenue for a report of a man who had been shot. Officers found a 27-year-old man at the scene who had been shot in the midsection. Police described his injuries as non-fatal.

An investigation revealed that multiple suspects had entered his home and assaulted the victim. Police said property was taken from a second victim before they fled the scene.

On Sept. 23, Johnson City Police detectives arrested and charged Destiany Kleine-Hill, 23, at her residence in the Town of Chenango after she was located.

The next day, Johnson City Police said the Broome County Sherriff’s Office responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Daniel Drive in the Town of Chenango. A deputy, who was aware that the Johnson City Police Department was seeking them, took Justice Marimberga; 20, and David Vanpatten; 21, from the vehicle and detained them. Johnson City officers took them into custody.

Johnson City Police charged Kleine-Hill, Marimberga and Vanpatten with attempted murder in the second degree; a class B felony, robbery in the first degree; a class B felony and burglary in the second degree, a class B felony.

Authorities are expecting additional arrests. The case remains under investigation.

