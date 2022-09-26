Akshar, Newcomb flaunt endorsements weeks before Election Day

(WBNG) -- With a little more than a month before the general election, candidates are announcing their high-profile endorsements.

This includes candidates for Broome County Sheriff: State Senator Fred Akshar (R, 52) and Broome County Sheriff’s Captain Kate Newcomb (D). Both seek to take over for Sheriff David Harder, who will end his long career in law enforcement.

Monday morning, Akshar announced endorsements from the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association and the New York State Police Investigators Association.

Both associations highlighted Akshar’s previous roles with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

“As State Senator Fred Akshar worked every day engaging both sides of the political aisle to do what was right for all New Yorkers,” said NYS Troopers Police Benevolent Association President Thomas H. Mungeer. “Fred would not shy away from those hard conversations that needed to be had. He has always been unabashed and unapologetic for what he believes and what he stands for, law and order.”

“Fred has an outstanding public safety record serving the community with the Office of the Broome County Sheriff, where he demonstrated a superb work ethic that resulted in his quick rise through the ranks from street cop to police executive,” said NYS Police Investigators Association President Timothy M. Dymond. “The New York State Police Investigators Association appreciates his years of dedication and service and our membership has great confidence in his ability and foresight. We proudly offer our support and assistance in his candidacy to become the next Broome County Sheriff.”

(State Senator Fred Akshar)

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli endorsed Newcomb, the captain announced Monday, highlighting her three-decades of service to Broome County.

“I endorse Kate Newcomb for the Office of Broome County Sheriff,” said DiNapoli. With over 30 years of dedicated service to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Kate possesses the experience, vision and resolve to keep Broome County residents safe. Please vote Newcomb in November for Broome County Sheriff.”

(Broome County Sheriff Captain Kate Newcomb)

Akshar and Newcomb said they were honored to receive their endorsements. Both candidates keep a list of all their endorsements on their campaign websites. You can see who endorsed Akshar here and who endorsed Newcomb here.

The general election is Nov. 8. Polls close in New York at 9 p.m. that day.

