Another day of clouds and showers

When do we get some sunshine?
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. A few thunderstorms. 0-.15″ 40% High 64 (60-66) Wind SW 10-15 mph

A slow moving low to our north will give us mostly cloudy skies with showers Monday, Tuesday and into

Wednesday.

As this low moves out, a large body of high pressure moves in. This will give us some sunshine, and an

extedened dry period. Temperatures will be near or below average.

Although we’ll have some clouds, this high will also keep the moisture from T.S. Ian to our south.

A cold start to Fall