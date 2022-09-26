Broome County seeks public input for Blueway Plan

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Planning Department is seeking input for its Blueway Plan.

Currently, the county is in process of updating the 2011 Intermunicpal Waterfront Public Access Plan which includes the development of a Blueway Plan.

The county said the purpose of the plan is to create strategies that improve public access and awareness of the county’s rivers. It will map and assess existing conditions of the waterfront and explore new opportunities to enhance access and increase recreational use in the county.

Results from the survey will be used to assure the Waterfront Public Access Plan and the Blueway Plan align with the community’s vision for the waterfront.

You can take the survey here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.