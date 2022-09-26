CHOW Hunger Walk raises funds and awareness for those facing food insecurity within the community

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - On Sunday, Sept. 25 CHOW held its 40th annual CHOW Hunger Walk.

CHOW Director Les Aylesworth said for the last 40 years, the community has walked to raise funds and awareness for hunger within the community.

The event included more than just walking. Families also took part in games, music and other family-friendly activities.

However, Aylesworth said the event is beyond just having fun and has a deeper purpose.

“It’s to raise funds for the community and for those who are food insecure,” he said. “At the end of the day, any one of us could be in a situation where we are in need.”

Aylesworth said CHOW is here to help bridge the gap when people have run out of money and need food.

“People who don’t necessarily know where their next meal is coming from. Pantry’s, soup kitchens -- we give them food at no cost,” Aylesworth said. “That’s why an event like this is so important because we are able to raise funds so we can purchase and acquire food and give it out to the community.”

For those who missed the event and still want to get involved or donate, you can do so by visiting the CHOW website here.

