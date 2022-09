BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Free Produce Day at the Greater Good Grocery Store will be held Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 4 to 6 p.m.

Each customer will receive one free bag of pre-packaged produce for every two members of the family with a maximum of four bags per family while supplies last.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.