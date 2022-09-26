‘Historic’ Memorial Bridge to be upgraded with safety, other improvements

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mayor Jared Kraham announced Monday that Binghamton will reimagine the Memorial Bridge with new streetscape improvements.

Bergmann, an architecture and engineering firm, develop concept renderings of the project that showcase new lighting, landscaping and safety features for the bridge. Kraham’s office said Binghamton will hire a team of civil and traffic engineers and landscape architecture professionals to provide the Memorial Bridge’s final design.

(Office of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham)

“Upgrades at Memorial Bridge will enhance our riverfront and make the bridge safer and more attractive for the many pedestrians and cyclists who use it,” said Kraham. “Memorial Bridge is a historic piece of infrastructure with some of the best views of our two rivers. It’s time we invest in it.”

Binghamton Metropolitan Transportation Study Executive Director Jennifer Yonkoski said the project will be a big upgrade to one of the city’s main bridge areas.

“It’s the kind of project that can be a catalyst for further revitalization in the surrounding area, and we’re excited to see it move forward,” Yonkoski said.

(Office of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham)

The city noted that an average of 14,500 cars cross the bridge every day and more than 100 pedestrians use the intersection at Washington Street and North Shore Drive during peak travel hours.

Funding for the design is in included in Mayor’s Kraham proposed 2023 budget. Kraham presented the budget on Sept. 15.

