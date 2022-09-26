National Weather Services say tornado crossed through part of Delaware County

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to the National Weather Service in Binghamton, a storm survey revealed that a tornado moved through the Walton, NY area on Sept. 25.

The tornado moved through between 6:38 and 6:41 p.m. Tornado damage was first noted along Walton Mountain Road where trees fell in a convergent pattern.

Damage was also reported on Route 10 to an auto shop and the west branch of the Delaware Rover along South River Road. Many large trees were uprooted due to the storm.

The NWS measured the tornado’s winds at EF0 to EF1.

