PBLA releases new logo for Binghamton Bombers

Binghamton Bombers logo
Binghamton Bombers logo(-)
By Jacob Russo
Updated: 23 hours ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The new Professional Box Lacrosse Association team here in Binghamton has had its name, the Bombers, for quite some time. But now, the team officially has its logo, featuring a stealth bomber in a blue and red design.

The logo was revealed in a release video posted to YouTube by the team on Monday, confirming that the team will play their home games at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.

