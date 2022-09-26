Some Endicott residents may experience a planned power outage Monday afternoon

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Your power may go out in Endicott Monday afternoon.

According to the Village of Endicott Facebook page, there is a planned outage for parts of the village at 2 p.m. The outage is expected to last two hours.

Endicott Municipal Light customers that live south of North Stree, east of Page Avenue and west of Vestal Avenue are expected to experience the outage.

“We apologize for any inconvenience the that this may cause,” the village said in the post.

