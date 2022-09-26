Unsettled few days before high pressure

By Howard Manges
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Tonight: Showers dwindle. Low: 46-52

Tuesday: 60% chance of occasional scattered showers. High: 56-61

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 44-51

Forecast Discussion:

A trough of low pressure settles into the northeast and Great Lakes through midweek and we expect cool weather with a daily chance of some showers. None of the day will be washouts from this standpoint. Highs each day will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A FEW RUMBLES POSSIBLE
High pressure from Canada settles in late week and brings some dry weather. Highs Thursday and Friday will be a bit below average with the cool air mass.

Saturday and Sunday we’ll be monitoring carefully as moisture from Ian will be working northward from the southeastern US. The extent and location of the rain is still in question; the strength and location of the aforementioned high pressure a pivotal defense mechanism from the tropical moisture. If the high holds, it squashes the heaviest rain south. If it slides east, the return flow around it could usher some heavy rain into the northeast. Download the WBNG STORMTRACK 12 weather app for updates this week. At this point it looks like we may escape unscathed from heavy rain from the remnant storm.

