Broome Co. Clerk calls out west coast ‘scam’ targeting veterans

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Office of the County Clerk has alerted veterans of, what it calls a scam, stemming from the west side of the country.

According to the county clerk’s office, the scam attempts to file papers for the veteran by charging a fee for the document; $79 for a copy and more than $100 for an email and hard copy.

The clerk’s office called out DD214 Direct, from Pheonix, as the perpetrator.

“This is simply not right, and this is why we wanted to do some public outreach about it, to make sure veterans know what to do,” Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko said in a news release. “Please avoid this company, you do not have to pay any amount for a certified copy of your DD214, and it is also free to file.”

Mihalko noted that veterans who file military discharge papers with the Broome County Clerk’s Office will have the papers returned to the veteran. A free certified copy will be provided to the veteran in person.

The office also noted that New York State Military Law prohibits disclosure of the information on the discharge papers to others.

Veterans interested in the discount program and go to this link.

