Former mental health office employee sentenced to probation months after child abuse video surfaces

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A former employee of the New York State Office of Mental Health was sentenced to five years probation for pleading guilty to attempted assault in the second degree.

Gabrielle Xlander was initially charged on Feb. 22, 2022 with assault in the second degree; a violent felony and attempted assault in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child; which are both misdemeanors.

The charges were brought forward after a video surfaced online of Xlander striking a 5-year-old child. The person who recorded Xlander reported her to authorities.

“The probation will entail any counseling [and] any programs that are required by the department of probation, as well as drug and alcohol treatment if necessary,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak, regarding the case.

Xlander told Judge Joseph Cawley that she takes the sentencing seriously.

“I’m very remorseful for my actions,” she said.

Xlander said she seeking treatment for her mental health and substance abuse.

