Former mental health office employee sentenced to probation months after child abuse video surfaces

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A former employee of the New York State Office of Mental Health was sentenced to five years probation for pleading guilty to attempted assault in the second degree.

Gabrielle Xlander was initially charged on Feb. 22, 2022 with assault in the second degree; a violent felony and attempted assault in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child; which are both misdemeanors.

The charges were brought forward after a video surfaced online of Xlander striking a 5-year-old child. The person who recorded Xlander reported her to authorities.

“The probation will entail any counseling [and] any programs that are required by the department of probation, as well as drug and alcohol treatment if necessary,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak, regarding the case.

Xlander told Judge Joseph Cawley that she takes the sentencing seriously.

“I’m very remorseful for my actions,” she said.

Xlander said she seeking treatment for her mental health and substance abuse.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado
National Weather Services say tornado crossed through part of Delaware County
3 charged with attempted murder after Johnson City break-in
$9,000 prize-winning lottery ticket purchased in Binghamton
Broome County seeks public input for Blueway Plan
‘Historic’ Memorial Bridge to be upgraded with safety, other improvements

Latest News

-
VOTE HERE: 12 Sports Fan Game of the Week! (Week 4)
Broome Co. Clerk calls out west coast ‘scam’ targeting veterans
Broome Co. Clerk calls out west coast ‘scam’ targeting veterans
Broome Co. Clerk calls out west coast ‘scam’ targeting veterans
Meet News 12's new Meteorologist and MMJ: Connor Thompson
Meet News 12's new Meteorologist and MMJ: Connor Thompson