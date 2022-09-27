Keeping an eye on Ian

Tonight: Chance of rain showers. Low: 44-50

Wednesday: 60% chance of scattered showers. Breaks of sun. High: 54-59

Wednesday Night: 30% chance of a few showers. Low: 42-47

Forecast Discussion:

Lake effect rain showers continue to move through the area tonight and as a cold front drops in Thursday morning more scattered showers are expected. Highs Thursday will be in the low to upper 50s.

Colder air arrives Wednesday night and scattered lake effect rain showers are possible early in the day. As the high builds in it will shut down any rain and allow for sun to develop. Highs Thursday look to stay in the low to mid 50s.

BREAKS OF SUN (WBNG)

Saturday and Sunday we’ll be monitoring carefully as moisture from Ian will be working northward from the southeastern US. It continues to look as if the storm will NOT directly impact us with any significant rainfall, however, clouds from the upper part of the storm may keep us gray through the weekend.

Early next week looks dry with highs in the low to mid 60s.

