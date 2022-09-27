Keeping an eye on Ian

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Chance of rain showers. Low: 44-50

Wednesday: 60% chance of scattered showers. Breaks of sun. High: 54-59

Wednesday Night: 30% chance of a few showers. Low: 42-47

Forecast Discussion:

Lake effect rain showers continue to move through the area tonight and as a cold front drops in Thursday morning more scattered showers are expected. Highs Thursday will be in the low to upper 50s.

Colder air arrives Wednesday night and scattered lake effect rain showers are possible early in the day. As the high builds in it will shut down any rain and allow for sun to develop. Highs Thursday look to stay in the low to mid 50s.

BREAKS OF SUN
BREAKS OF SUN(WBNG)

Saturday and Sunday we’ll be monitoring carefully as moisture from Ian will be working northward from the southeastern US. It continues to look as if the storm will NOT directly impact us with any significant rainfall, however, clouds from the upper part of the storm may keep us gray through the weekend.

Early next week looks dry with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado
National Weather Services say tornado crossed through part of Delaware County
3 charged with attempted murder after Johnson City break-in
$9,000 prize-winning lottery ticket purchased in Binghamton
Broome County seeks public input for Blueway Plan
‘Historic’ Memorial Bridge to be upgraded with safety, other improvements

Latest News

wbng
More clouds and showers?
A FEW RUMBLES POSSIBLE
Unsettled few days before high pressure
wbng
Another day of clouds and showers
Could we see Ian's rain?
Unsettled weather early this week