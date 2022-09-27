More clouds and showers?

A nice dry stretch headed our way!
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, an isolated thunderstorm. 0-.15″ (.25″) 40% High 60 (56-62) Wind SW 5-10 G20 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

We still have a cluster of lows over the Northeast and into parts of eastern Canada. These, along with an upper

level trough will continue to give us clouds and showers today, tonight and into Wednesday.

As the low and trough move out, a large body of high pressure moves in. This will give us some sunshine, and an

extended dry period. Temperatures will be near or below average.

Although we’ll have some clouds, this high will also keep the moisture from Hurricane Ian to our south.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado
National Weather Services say tornado crossed through part of Delaware County
3 charged with attempted murder after Johnson City break-in
$9,000 prize-winning lottery ticket purchased in Binghamton
‘Historic’ Memorial Bridge to be upgraded with safety, other improvements
Broome County seeks public input for Blueway Plan

Latest News

A FEW RUMBLES POSSIBLE
Unsettled few days before high pressure
wbng
Another day of clouds and showers
Could we see Ian's rain?
Unsettled weather early this week
Rain will move through the area on Sunday.
Awesome Saturday!!! Not so Awesome Sunday......