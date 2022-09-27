More clouds and showers?
A nice dry stretch headed our way!
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, an isolated thunderstorm. 0-.15″ (.25″) 40% High 60 (56-62) Wind SW 5-10 G20 mph
We still have a cluster of lows over the Northeast and into parts of eastern Canada. These, along with an upper
level trough will continue to give us clouds and showers today, tonight and into Wednesday.
As the low and trough move out, a large body of high pressure moves in. This will give us some sunshine, and an
extended dry period. Temperatures will be near or below average.
Although we’ll have some clouds, this high will also keep the moisture from Hurricane Ian to our south.
