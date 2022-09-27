Nonprofit organization Stand With Me invites community to free screening of ‘To Be Of Service’

Binghamton (WBNG) -- Nonprofit organization “Stand With Me” is welcoming people in the community to join them for a special film screening.

The film documents the bond between veterans suffering from PTSD and their service dogs, which goes hand-in-hand with the services the organization provides. Stand With Me helps veterans by providing them with special training for their service dogs.

Veteran, volunteer advocate and spokesperson for the organization, Jeff Kreider, said this screening has been a work in progress, and he is happy to finally share it with the community.

“This is kind of my brain child that we came up with three years ago. When I first saw the movie To Be Of Service, it really struck a chord with me because I’m a veteran with a service dog as well,” said Kreider.

The screening will be held at the Broome County Forum Theatre Thursday, Sept. 29 and is free admission.

Information tables for veterans and community mental health services will be provided starting at 5:30 p.m. The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Q&A panel at 8 p.m.

More information on how to register for the film screening can be found here.

