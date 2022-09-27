Rape convict sentenced to prison for domestic violence, property damage

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced a rape convict was sentenced to prison for pleading guilty to domestic violence and property damage.

The district attorney’s office said Derek J. McNeil will serve five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to assault in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree. The office noted McNeil has a prior rape in the second-degree conviction.

McNeil choked an 18-year-old female during a domestic dispute at a residence on Homer Street in Binghamton on March 30, 2022 and on May 30, 2022, while in the Broome County Jail, intentionally broke a window causing $250 worth of damage, the office said.

“This defendant has been given numerous chances yet refuses to abide by the law,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Mr. McNeil’s criminal history warrants the state prison sentence.”

The cases were investigated by the Binghamton Police Department and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office respectively.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.