Top Five Plays of the Week (09-26-22)

By Jackson Neill
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the Top Five Plays of the Week in the video above!

#5 - Union-Endicott running back Nick Lang scores an 80-yard touchdown in his team’s win over Elmira

#4 - Union-Endicott girls soccer player Natalie Decker scores an unreal goal in a 5-0 win over Seton

#3 - Vestal boys soccer player Anton Angeline scores from outside the box in the Golden Bear’s 5-0 win over Binghamton

#2 - Spencer-Van Etten Candor quarterback Jacek Teribury breaks multiple tackles in a long touchdown run in his team’s 60-32 loss to Walton

#1 - Waverly QB Joey Tomasso completes a 99-yard touchdown pass to Jay Pipher in their squad’s 47-14 win over Cowanesque Valley

