Woodrow Wilson Alumni Association hosts First Ward Schools reunion luncheon

By Julia Laude
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Binghamton, NY (WBNG) - After a three year hiatus, the Woodrow Wilson Alumni Association (WWAA) is set to host its reunion luncheon for First Ward school graduates. The WWAA provides support for supplemental reading materials, library books, computers and more. WWAA President, Cathy Hayes said this luncheon will help in continuing that mission.

