2 stabbed in Chenango County, troopers investigating

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTSELIC, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Chenango County.

State Police said a reported domestic incident led to the stabbing of two people Wednesday morning in the Town of Otselic. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition, police said.

Authorities noted that a suspect was taken into custody but did not reveal the suspect’s name. There is no threat to the public.

Police said more information will be released when details become available.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rape convict sentenced to prison for domestic violence, property damage
Former mental health office employee sentenced to probation months after child abuse video surfaces
Queer Coffee House
Opening night for Queer Coffee Hour at Broome County Public Library
Tornado
National Weather Services say tornado crossed through part of Delaware County
$9,000 prize-winning lottery ticket purchased in Binghamton

Latest News

Crash splits vehicle into 2 in Delaware County, multiple hurt
IBM
You Ask, We Answer: Endicott development, saving the IBM building logo
‘Safety Day’ at the Johnson City Senior Center
State Health Commissioner visits university health center amid nurse shortage