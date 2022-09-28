2 stabbed in Chenango County, troopers investigating

OTSELIC, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Chenango County.

State Police said a reported domestic incident led to the stabbing of two people Wednesday morning in the Town of Otselic. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition, police said.

Authorities noted that a suspect was taken into custody but did not reveal the suspect’s name. There is no threat to the public.

Police said more information will be released when details become available.

