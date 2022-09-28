Little Rock-area hospital locked down amid shooting reports

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERWOOD, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock-area hospital is on lockdown amid reports of an active shooter.

A hospital spokesman said Wednesday that CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood, Arkansas, was on lockdown as authorities respond to a “suspected incident.”

The hospital spokesman did not have any more details. It wasn’t immediately known whether anyone was injured.

Police said there was an “active shooter” at the facility but did not elaborate.

Sherwood is a city of about 33,000 people located northeast of Little Rock.

Hospital workers could be seen meeting colleagues and loved ones in the parking lot of an Academy Sports store near the medical center. Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rape convict sentenced to prison for domestic violence, property damage
Former mental health office employee sentenced to probation months after child abuse video surfaces
Queer Coffee House
Opening night for Queer Coffee Hour at Broome County Public Library
Tornado
National Weather Services say tornado crossed through part of Delaware County
$9,000 prize-winning lottery ticket purchased in Binghamton

Latest News

FILE - Members of the FBI Evidence Response Team Unit investigate in downtown Highland Park,...
Smith & Wesson sued over link to July 4 parade mass shooting
A spiral galaxy captured in ‘unprecedented detail’ by the Webb telescope.
Webb telescope captures image of spiral galaxy
The 'Waffle House Index' has unofficially been used to measure the effect of natural disasters.
Waffle House closes several Florida locations as Hurricane Ian approaches
This image shows Freddie Lee Trone, identified by authorities as the suspect in the fatal...
Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of rapper PnB Rock