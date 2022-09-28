Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.(Kameleon007 via Canva)
By WILX News 10 and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – A high school in Michigan has decided to cancel the remaining football games scheduled for the 2022 season.

Officials at Okemos High School said the decision was made because of the number of players available and health concerns regarding the remaining players.

WILX reported the team was playing with only a small number of upperclassmen, some of whom are injured.

Most of the team is made up of sophomores and freshmen who are not yet ready to compete at the varsity level, so the school decided to forfeit its final four games of the season.

A school district in Nebraska made a similar decision at Lincoln Northwest High School earlier this month.

The call there was made as a response to the high number of injuries the varsity football team has experienced this season so far. According to KOLN, the school’s athletic and activities director said 20% of the team is out for various illnesses and injuries.

Students at Lincoln Northwest High School will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games.

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rape convict sentenced to prison for domestic violence, property damage
Former mental health office employee sentenced to probation months after child abuse video surfaces
Queer Coffee House
Opening night for Queer Coffee Hour at Broome County Public Library
Tornado
National Weather Services say tornado crossed through part of Delaware County
$9,000 prize-winning lottery ticket purchased in Binghamton

Latest News

FILE - Members of the FBI Evidence Response Team Unit investigate in downtown Highland Park,...
Smith & Wesson sued over link to July 4 parade mass shooting
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Little Rock-area hospital locked down amid shooting reports
A spiral galaxy captured in ‘unprecedented detail’ by the Webb telescope.
Webb telescope captures image of spiral galaxy
The 'Waffle House Index' has unofficially been used to measure the effect of natural disasters.
Waffle House closes several Florida locations as Hurricane Ian approaches
This image shows Freddie Lee Trone, identified by authorities as the suspect in the fatal...
Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of rapper PnB Rock