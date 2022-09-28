Assemblywoman Lupardo announces $200,000 to benefit NY Wing of Civil Air Patrol

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) has announced $200,000 worth of funding to benefit the New York Wing of the Civil Air Patrol.

Lupardo was joined by Assemblyman Joe Angelino, County Executive Jason Garnar and Colonel John Jones of the Civil Air Patrol to share how the funding will be used.

Half of the funds will go towards purchasing an imaging system for aircraft and the remaining amount of will be used to purchase necessary equipment and support cadet and disaster preparedness training.

“To allow us to continue to do what we do, serving our communities like we did through the COVID crisis so it’s just a critical support that we’re getting from the New York State Assembly and Governor’s office and we’re very grateful for it,” said New York Wing Commander Colonel John Jones.

Lt. Colonel Frank Birth was also recognized for his work and dedication to the civil air patrol, earning Civil Air Patrol National Legislative Officer of the Year.

