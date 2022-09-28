Broome County Office for Aging, Lourdes partner to offer flu vaccine clinics

VESTAL (WBNG) - Temperatures are on the decline and fall foliage is being spotted, which means flu season is upon us.

The Broome County Office for Aging and Lourdes have teamed up to offer a series of flu vaccine clinics at area senior centers. “If there are people who normally come to the centers, it’s just another opportunity to make it easier and more accessible,” said Coordinator of Health & Wellness MaryJane Lawrence with the Broome County Office for Aging.

Sept. 28 over at the Vestal Senior Center, flu shots were offered to seniors in our community and to anyone else of any age in need of the shot. Lawrence said the service is done on a walk-in basis. “You don’t have need to make an appointment ahead of time and there’s going to be three more opportunities after today for people to come in,” said Lawrence.

Registered Nurse Charlotte Federowicz with Southern Tier Occupational Health went over the process. “Basically, we just need you to have your license and insurance card and it takes, I would say, anywhere from five and 10 minutes to get your vaccine,” said Federowicz. “Through our clinics, we’re offering the standard flu vaccine, not the high dose.”

The nurse said certain groups should strongly consider getting a flu shot. “It’s really important for the elderly, and small children, and those immunocompromised to receive the flu vaccine,” she said.

If you plan to get a shot through the clinic, Lourdes does accept most insurances. However, if you don’t have insurance, the cost is $25 to get this annual flu shot.

The next clinic is Oct. 3 at the Northern Broome Senior Center from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The remaining two clinics are Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Johnson City Senior Center and then Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at North Shore Towers.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.