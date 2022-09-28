Carjacker sentenced to 9 years in prison for stealing vehicle from Oakdale Mall parking lot

Published: Sep. 28, 2022
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a carjacker has been sentenced to prison for stealing a vehicle.

Brandon Hamilton, 27, of Binghamton, will serve nine years in prison for pleading guilty to robbery in the second degree, escape in the second degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree. The district attorney’s office noted Hamilton has a 2016 burglary conviction and will serve five years of post-release supervision.

On Sept. 5, 2021, Hamilton stole a car from a woman in the parking lot of the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City by pepper spraying her and fleeing with her vehicle. He was arrested in Vestal a short time later and tried to escape police custody.

“Thanks to the Johnson City and Vestal Police Departments for their quick response in tracking down and arresting the defendant before anyone else was injured,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.

