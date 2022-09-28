Crash splits vehicle into 2 in Delaware County, multiple hurt

SIDNEY, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a serious two-vehicle crash with injuries on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said information collected from deputies stated that multiple people were injured and occupants may have been ejected from the vehicle.

Deputies at the scene found one vehicle that was so damaged it was in two pieces. They also noted that occupants from both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts and no one was ejected from either vehicle.

Four patients were taken from the scene. One of the patients was later transported to Upstate Medical Center for a higher level of care.

Specific details about the crash were not released and the investigation into it remains underway.

New York State Police, Unadilla Fire Department, Franklin EMS, Sidney EMS, Otsego County EMS, Oneonta Fire and EMS, AMR Ambulance, Life Net, Wells Bridge Fire Department, and Otsego County Fire Coordinator also responded to the scene.

