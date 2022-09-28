Crash splits vehicle into 2 in Delaware County, multiple hurt

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a serious two-vehicle crash with injuries on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said information collected from deputies stated that multiple people were injured and occupants may have been ejected from the vehicle.

Deputies at the scene found one vehicle that was so damaged it was in two pieces. They also noted that occupants from both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts and no one was ejected from either vehicle.

Four patients were taken from the scene. One of the patients was later transported to Upstate Medical Center for a higher level of care.

Specific details about the crash were not released and the investigation into it remains underway.

New York State Police, Unadilla Fire Department, Franklin EMS, Sidney EMS, Otsego County EMS, Oneonta Fire and EMS, AMR Ambulance, Life Net, Wells Bridge Fire Department, and Otsego County Fire Coordinator also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rape convict sentenced to prison for domestic violence, property damage
Former mental health office employee sentenced to probation months after child abuse video surfaces
Queer Coffee House
Opening night for Queer Coffee Hour at Broome County Public Library
Tornado
National Weather Services say tornado crossed through part of Delaware County
$9,000 prize-winning lottery ticket purchased in Binghamton

Latest News

IBM
You Ask, We Answer: Endicott development, saving the IBM building logo
2 stabbed in Chenango County, troopers investigating
‘Safety Day’ at the Johnson City Senior Center
State Health Commissioner visits university health center amid nurse shortage