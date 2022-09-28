Inmate advocacy group to give out free donuts, coffee

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Justice & Unity in the Southern Tier will give free coffee and donuts to families visiting friends and family incarcerated at the Broome County Jail Thursday.

The organization, known as JUST, has previously advocated for visitation to resume at the jail. Visitation was suspended in Spring 2020 as virus cases surged during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A judge ruled in early August that the suspension was no longer needed following a motion filed by JUST aimed to have the restricting measure expire. Virtual visitations were still allowed during that time.

The donut and coffee giveaway will be halfway up Lt. VanWinklie Drive from Front Street. The location is nearby the jail.

JUST is a community organization that advocates for the rights of the incarcerated.

