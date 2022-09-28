Local Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant graduates from FBI National Academy

By Nick Golluscio
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Earlier this month, Lieutenant Benjamin Harting of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office graduated from a prestigious program known internationally for its excellence, the FBI National Academy.

Harting has been with the sheriff’s office since 2007, has risen through the ranks and now adds another accomplishment to his career.

“It’s great for your career but also for your knowledge,” Harting told 12 News. “The skills you bring back as far as leadership are insurmountable.”

This graduation does not make the Lieutenant an FBI agent; Instead, the program offers advanced training in communication, leadership, critical thinking and more.

“It’s for the police executives, so a very small percentage throughout the country are selected,” he said.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office on a national scale, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

“The FBI national academy is one of the pinnacles of training to attend,” said Harting. “Very few people get to attend this. To be selected to go to it and then for the sheriff’s office administration to endorse and support me in doing such is a huge honor.”

He told 12 News he was able to make a number of connections throughout the world during the program. He aims to bring the knowledge he gained to the sheriff’s office and his personal life.

