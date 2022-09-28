Opening night for Queer Coffee House at Broome County Public Library

Queer Coffee House
By Luke Meade
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The first monthly Queer Coffee House took place this evening at the Broome County Public Library.

This is an event designed for local members of the LGBTQIA+ community, where adults can come to meet and talk with one another.

Dozens showed up to participate in ‘collage night’ where they discussed future meeting over arts and crafts.

12 News spoke with Gillian Friedlander, an information services librarian about the need for more events like these.

“I think from the area in general we don’t usually expect queer communities, its very hard to find. So giving people a space, I think they came out for it. It shows that it is needed and wanted which I think was amazing.” said Gillian Friedlander.

The library staff were surprised at the amount of people that come to show their support.

If you are interested in attending, this event will be held at the last Tuesday of every month, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Broome County Public Library.

