Police investigating deadly Endicott fire

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department is investigating a fatal fire that occurred at 100 Taylor Ave. Wednesday morning.

Endicott fire and police responded to a report of smoke coming from a second-floor window. At the scene, firefighters reported a fire on the second floor and found a dead adult inside.

The cause of the fire and the cause of death are under investigation.

