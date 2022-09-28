Police investigating deadly Endicott fire

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department is investigating a fatal fire that occurred at 100 Taylor Ave. Wednesday morning.

Endicott fire and police responded to a report of smoke coming from a second-floor window. At the scene, firefighters reported a fire on the second floor and found a dead adult inside.

The cause of the fire and the cause of death are under investigation.

