Quiet weather but could we see frost?

Binghamton (WBNG) - Tonight: Chance of a few rain showers. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 40-48

Thursday: Slight chance of a few morning sprinkles. Sun and clouds develop. High: 50-55

Thursday Night: Clear with frost and fog. Low: 31-38

Forecast Discussion:

A few weak lake effect rain showers or sprinkles are possible tonight with lows in the 40s.

As high pressure builds in Thursday it will shut down any rain and allow for sun to develop for the afternoon. Highs Thursday look to stay in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday night, be on the lookout for frost or freeze conditions as temperatures fall into the 30s.

Cooler air moves in Friday (WBNG)

Saturday and Sunday we’ll be monitoring carefully as moisture from Ian will be working northward from the southeastern US. It still continues to look as if the storm will NOT directly impact us with any significant rainfall, however, clouds from the upper part of the storm may keep us gray through the weekend. We can not rule out some rain from it at the end of the weekend, but we do expect a ton of dry weather.

Early next week looks dry, and, in fact, most of next week looks quiet and dry with highs around 60.

