‘Safety Day’ at the Johnson City Senior Center

(Kayla Madison)
By Kayla Madison
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Senior Center partnered with the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad and the Broome County Traffic Safety Program to host a “Senior Safety Day” at their center on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Amy Polhamus presented an hour-long presentation titled “Senior Safety: Inside and Outside the Home,” where participants learned about topics such as how to prevent falls in the home, medical information and pedestrian safety.

After the presentation, guests went through the CarFit program to check how safe they are in their vehicles by adjusting the safety features to their bodies.

Broome County Health Department Traffic Safety Coordinator Christine Muss said this event is especially important before cold weather arrives.

“As winter approaches... there’s more of a likelihood to crash in acclimate weather so we want to make sure if that ever happens, they are as safe as they can be in their vehicle,” said Muss.

